Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $39.50

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMHC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.2 %

TMHC opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,101 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 877,614 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 532,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 323,961 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

