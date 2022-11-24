Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160,162 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $104,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $225.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.92. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

