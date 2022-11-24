Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stake Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ternium by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Ternium Stock Performance

Ternium Cuts Dividend

TX opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.