The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 50.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 136.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 16.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ALL opened at $134.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.58. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of -94.61, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -239.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

