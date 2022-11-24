The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) to Neutral

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $259.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTLS. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.21.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.66. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after buying an additional 401,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.