The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) to “Buy”

China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
China Coal Energy Price Performance
OTC:CCOZF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. China Coal Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.
About China Coal Energy
