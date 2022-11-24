The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

