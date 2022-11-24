The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a report released on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for The RMR Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

RMR opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 120.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

