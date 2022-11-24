The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Increased to GBX 775 by Analysts at Barclays

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.10) to GBX 725 ($8.57) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.67) to GBX 683 ($8.08) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $751.38.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. The Sage Group has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $47.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

