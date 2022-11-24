The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.67) to GBX 683 ($8.08) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.10) to GBX 725 ($8.57) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $751.38.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGPYY opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

