The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

