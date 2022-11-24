The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Star Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHGRF opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

