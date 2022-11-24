The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,603,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $188.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,516 shares of company stock worth $8,461,942. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

