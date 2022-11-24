Think Research (OTC:THKKF) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of Think Research (OTC:THKKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Think Research from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Think Research Price Performance

Shares of THKKF opened at 0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.47. Think Research has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 1.45.

Think Research Company Profile

Think Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based Software-as-a-Service solutions for the health care industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products portfolio comprises order sets that structures clinical pathway at the point of care; eReferrals that allows physicians to find and refer specialists directly from EMR systems; VirtualCare, which allows clinicians and allied health professionals to replace in-person appointments with virtual visits; and eForms, a real-time analytics to track resident volumes, signature adherence, and compliance; and COVID-19 clinical tools, as well as clinical support tools for long-term care.

