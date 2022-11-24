Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Insider Sells $41,214.78 in Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sai Krishna Mandapaty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

On Tuesday, September 20th, Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of Thoughtworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $30.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWKS. Cowen reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 192,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after acquiring an additional 441,884 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,186,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.