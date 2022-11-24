Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $14.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.70.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:TYCMY opened at 30.86 on Monday. Tingyi has a 52 week low of 27.19 and a 52 week high of 47.58.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TYCMY)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.