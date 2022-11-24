Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 4,120 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

