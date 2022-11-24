Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 205.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.