Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.93. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $145.59 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

