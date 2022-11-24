Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVY opened at $193.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.72. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

