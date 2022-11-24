Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after buying an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,060,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,358,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,210,000 after acquiring an additional 834,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $146.45 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $378.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snowflake from $274.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.97.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

