Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 4.2 %

DPZ opened at $391.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.14.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.38.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

