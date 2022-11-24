Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

