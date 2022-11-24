Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,421,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,790,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

