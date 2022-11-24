Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,807 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in IDEX by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in IDEX by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $235.40 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

