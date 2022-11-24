Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 13,948 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,948 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 13.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 62,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xylem by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 41,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 72,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

Xylem Trading Up 0.6 %

Xylem Announces Dividend

XYL stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.