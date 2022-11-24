Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 15,962 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,962 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

