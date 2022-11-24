Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 54,907 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,907 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.