TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Set at $31.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price target on TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TPG from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TPG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut TPG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.63.

TPG stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion and a PE ratio of 442.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.82 million. TPG had a net margin of 56.19% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,300.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $34,399,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $18,084,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $10,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

