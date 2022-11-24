Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,715 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,089 put options.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $49.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,403,000 after purchasing an additional 264,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,442,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506,890 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.