TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TACT opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $90,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,060,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 98,238 shares of company stock worth $400,475 over the last 90 days. 20.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. 325 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.