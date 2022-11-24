TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
TDG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $706.00.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $639.04 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $684.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $565.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
