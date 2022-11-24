TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

TDG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $706.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $639.04 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $684.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $565.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.80.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

