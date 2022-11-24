Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $190.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $188.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $188.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.04.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,942. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

