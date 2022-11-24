Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Acquires $327,450.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider John T. Treace bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $327,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,541,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,969,962.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,042,000 after acquiring an additional 284,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after buying an additional 425,350 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after buying an additional 152,240 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after buying an additional 660,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,139,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMCI. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Get Rating

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Stories

