Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 229.67% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRVI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TRVI opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 5,696,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 4,072,126 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,684,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 3,906,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,040,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 498,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,087,437 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,292,000.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

