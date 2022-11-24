Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 272.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 486.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Albany International Stock Down 0.3 %

About Albany International

AIN stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading

