TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at Royal Bank of Canada

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 250 ($2.96) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTGPF. Jefferies Financial Group cut TT Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt cut TT Electronics to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of TTGPF stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

