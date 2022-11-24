Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Tucows Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TCX opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. Tucows has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tucows by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 342,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 105,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Tucows by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 393,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Further Reading

