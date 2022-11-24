U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.12. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other news, CEO Frank E. Holmes acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Global Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,599.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

