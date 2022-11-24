U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 3.7%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 3,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 744,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $979.69 million, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4,386.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 61,231 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

