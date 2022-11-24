Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 64,111 shares.The stock last traded at $293.97 and had previously closed at $288.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.22.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $443.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.97 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 895.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

