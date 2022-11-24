UBS Group AG Has $32.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $32,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 557.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOV opened at $167.78 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.14 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.94.

