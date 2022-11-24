UBS Group AG Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,758 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.03% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $36,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $905,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $139.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.49. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

