UBS Group Analysts Give UWM (NYSE:UWMC) a $4.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UWMC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.64.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Trading Up 4.9 %

UWMC opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. UWM has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $395.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05.

UWM Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. UWM’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 54.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 331.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 19.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.