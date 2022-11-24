UBS Group Raises Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $68.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group to $68.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

