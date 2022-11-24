uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of uniQure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in uniQure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

