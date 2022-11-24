United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $508.75 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $649.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.32.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

