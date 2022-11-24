United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $120.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.01. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($156.08) to £125 ($147.81) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,091.30.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

