United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.40 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Further Reading

