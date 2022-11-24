United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNC opened at $166.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

